The Saturday Show

11am - 2pm
with

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

State Could Face Millions In Legal Costs After Breaching Data Protection Laws In The Public Services Card Rollout.

: 08/17/2019 - 11:29
Author: Eoin Beatty
data_protection_commissioner_logo.png

 

The State could be facing millions in legal costs after it was found to have breached data protection laws in the rollout of the Public Services Card.

Yesterday, the Data Protection Commissioner found the card's remit should not have been extended beyond the Department of Social Protection.

The Commissioner said any data illegally held by the State has to be destroyed within 21 days.

Associate Professor of Law at Trinity College, Eoin O'Dell, says he expects the government to appeal the Commissioner's findings.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!