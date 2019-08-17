The Saturday Show

11am - 2pm
with

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Gardai Appealing For Witnesses Following Assault In Dublin.

: 08/17/2019 - 12:11
Author: Eoin Beatty
garda_badge.jpg

 

A man in his 70s is in a critical condition at the Mater Hospital in Dublin after a serious assault early this morning.

It happened at Courtney Place in Ballybough at around 2am.

The victim suffered serious head and spinal injuries in the attack.

Gardaí in Mountjoy are appealing for witnesses.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!