Listen: Sinn Féin Urge Dept. of Education To "Come Clean" On Structural Issues In Schools Around Ireland, Which Includes One In Kildare.

: 08/17/2019 - 12:18
Author: Eoin Beatty
Sinn Féin's calling on the Department of Education to "come clean" about structural issues at a number of schools.

Flaws in 17 buildings, including Gaelscoil Mhic Aodha in Kildare Town will require temporary works to be carried out in the coming weeks.

Some of these school buildings were constructed as recently as 2017 and 2018.

The 17 schools in full are:

IN DUBLIN: Luttrellstown Community College; Gaelscoil Shliabh Rua; Broombridge Educate Together NS; Scoil Choilm Community NS, Porterstown; Gaelscoil na Giúise, Firhouse; Scoil Aoife Community NS, Citywest; Firhouse Educate Together NS; Lucan Community NS; Rush and Lusk Educate Together NS.

OUTSIDE DUBLIN: Gaelscoil Thulach na nÓg, Dunboyne; Maryborough NS, Portlaoise; Letterkenny Educate Together NS; St Joseph's Primary School, Gorey; Gaelscoil na gCloch Liath, Greystones; Galway Educate Together NS; Gaelscoil Mhic Aodha, Kildare; and Mullingar Educate Together NS.

Sinn Fein's education spokesperson Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire claims parents are being drip fed information just weeks before the new school year:

