The Health Minister says the decision to put further restrictions in place is made as a last resort.

Stephen Donnelly says he's very hopeful the additional measures in place in Kildare, Laois and Offaly will be lifted as planned on Sunday.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is meeting this evening to discuss its response to the recent rise in confirmed cases.

Minister Donnelly says action taken on the advice of NPHET will be made with the entire country in mind.

File image: RollingNews