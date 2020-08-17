K Drive

SIPTU Members At Leo Pharma Begin Industrial Action.

: 08/17/2020 - 15:18
Author: Ciara Plunkett
siptu_logo.jpg

SIPTU members at Leo Pharma pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Dublin began a campaign of industrial action this morning.

They claim it follows an attempt by management to sack five workers in breach of a collective agreement.

SIPTU members in the Crumlin plant voted to take industrial action in support of the five members who lost their jobs in what they say is a manner which breached the collective agreement.

The industrial action consists of two-hour rolling work stoppages, an overtime ban and non-cooperation with changes to work practices.

The initial period of industrial action will continue for two weeks.

