Listen: RACO Says Allowances Issues Mean Defence Forces May Struggle To Staff Overseas Missions.

: 08/17/2020 - 15:31
Author: Ciara Plunkett
raco_logo.png

A soldier's representative group says the Defence Forces will struggle to fill overseas missions because of allowances issues arising from quartantining.

At present, troops preparing for overseas deployment are quarantining for a fortnight before their mission begins.

They are not entitled to standard overseas allowances during this period, despite being separated from their families.

Commandant Conor King is General Secretary of RACO.

Speaking to Kildare Today, he says they raised this issue some time ago:

monraco.mp3

 

