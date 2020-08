15 possible murders have been prevented in the North as a result of an investigation into encrypted phones.

The PSNI and the National Crime Agency have carried out 63 searches since last month and 23 people have been charged.

43 items have been seized, along with over 400,000 pounds in cash and 14 'encro' phones.

There've been similar arrests across Europe after police forces gained access to 'encro' phone data.