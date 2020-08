Over €5 million has been paid out to firms in Kildare under Restart Grant.

Restart Plus is now open to businesses in the county.

Amounts of between €4,000 and €25,000 are available, and the deadline for applications is September 30th.

Mayor of Kildare, Cllr. Mark Stafford, says over 1,200 firms in have recieved payments under the original grant.

Stock image: Pexels