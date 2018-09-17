Listen Live Logo

Listen Back: Monday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Shane Beatty.

: 09/17/2018 - 17:09
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Listen back to hour one Kildare Today with Global Home Improvements: Labour's Jan O'Sullivan joined us from her party's think-in, Green Party candidate in Kildare Vincent P. Martin on his party's aspirations plus why pharmacists want the VAT on condoms scrapped.

Listen back to hour two Kildare Today with Global Home Improvements: Jillian Van Turnhout on the return of corporal punishment at a US school, traffic woes in Newbridge, calls for a Community Park in Sallins & Ger McNally reviews the weekend GAA action.

