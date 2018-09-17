Listen Back: Monday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Shane Beatty.

Listen back to hour one Kildare Today with Global Home Improvements: Labour's Jan O'Sullivan joined us from her party's think-in, Green Party candidate in Kildare Vincent P. Martin on his party's aspirations plus why pharmacists want the VAT on condoms scrapped.
Hour two Kildare Today: Jillian Van Turnhout on the return of corporal punishment at a US school, traffic woes in Newbridge, calls for a Community Park in Sallins & Ger McNally reviews the weekend GAA action.