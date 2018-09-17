Listen Live Logo

Jaguar Cutting Production At One UK Plant Over Brexit Concerns.

: 09/17/2018 - 17:28
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Jaguar Land Rover is reducing production at one of its plants in the UK's West Midlands following Brexit concerns.

Britain's biggest carmaker says it's going down to a three-day week at Castle Bromwich from October until the start of December.

It says the move won't result in job losses. 

