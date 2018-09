Nurses and midwives are calling on the HSE "to be honest with the public".

They say staff shortages and overcrowding could see trolley figures exceed the thousand mark.

Last winter saw record numbers over 700 people on trolleys on some days.

A lunchtime protest at St. Luke's in Kilkenny earlier is one in a series of events around the country to highlight the crisis, with further protests to come.



File image: RollingNews.