Brendan Howlin says people broadly don't care about who the leader of the Labour party is.

The Labour leader has staved off any challenge to his leadership after a 4 and a half hour meeting of his elected reps.

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly didn't mount a leadership challenge despite saying previously he thought Brendan Howlin should consider his position.

But Mr Howlin says the issue has been put to bed:

File image: Brendan Howlin/RollingNews.