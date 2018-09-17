2019 Kildare Rose Assured Of Apperance During Live Televised Finals.

The 2019 Kildare Rose is now assured of an appearance in the dome during the televised portion of the of Rose of Tralee

The festival turns 60 next year.

The change is because the selection process has been reformed, removing the regional qualification process.

From 2019, each Centre would select a Rose bi-annually, such that 32 Roses will be hosted in Tralee annually

Roses representing Kerry, Cork and Dublin will continue to be selected every year while a Rose will represent Kildare every second year from 2019.