DCC: No PLans "At The Moment" To Make Further Payments To Bartra Capital.

Dublin City Council has said there are no plans "at the moment" for it to make further payments to Bartra Capital.

The developer is the preferred bidder to take on the housing project at O'Devaney Gardens.

It was revealed that Bartra could make 67 million euro in profit if all the housing units were sold at the highest estimated value.

Now it's been reported that the local authority has left the door open on the option of using taxpayer's cash to make up the difference between the price of the planned 'affordable' houses and the perceived market value at the time of sale.

Of the 769 homes planned, 165 will be affordable while there will be 192 social units.

