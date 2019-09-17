Month Long Road Closure Proposed In Maynooth.

A month long road closure in Maynooth is being proposed.

Kildare County Council, on behalf of Ward & Burke, wants to close Parson Street, from its junction with Mill Street/Main Street, to its junction with Newtown Road.

Its to enable laying of a new trunk main.

The closure is proposed to run from October 15th to November 15th.

Comments on the proposal are invited by KCC until 5pm on September 23rd.

Alternative Routes:

Traffic travelling towards the R408 will be diverted via the R148 Main St., onto R406 Straffan Road, followed by L1022 and onto L50535 Meadowbrook Road and onto Newtown Road. (Access to college will remain open as normal from this side).

Traffic travelling towards Newtown Road or Meadowbrook Road L50535 will be diverted via L1022 and R406, Straffan Road, continuing onto R148 Main St. to junction R148 / R408. (Access to college will need to follow this diversion route).