Kildare TD Calls For More Powers To Enable Fiscal Advisory Council To Examine Opposition Spending Demands.

: 09/17/2019 - 12:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
martin_heydon_outside_outside_the_dail_11_04_2017_rollingnews.jpg

Kildare TD, and Chair of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party, Martin Heydon, says the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council should be given more powers, in order to cost opposition spending demands.

The comments, by Martin Heydon, following statements by Chair of IFAC, Seamus Coffey.

Mr. Coffey suggested expanding the council's remit to includ examining opposition spending demands.

Those comments were made after the Budgetary Oversight Committee, at which it was revealed that a costing of spending calls by Fianna Fáil in the first half of the year came to  €4.35bn.

Deputy Heydon said:

“At a recent committee meeting, where we witnessed Fianna Fáil deputies adopt a whiter than white approach to economic prudence, fooling absolutely nobody, I discussed this issue with Mr Coffey.

“He acknowledged that IFAC has a narrow mandate to assess the fiscal and macroeconomic plans as set out by the Government. But he said, in other countries, bodies with a similar mandate to IFAC, do similar work on the costings and plans set out by the opposition parties.

“He suggested that perhaps it might be worth considering in an Irish context having a broader costings function somewhere within our policy framework that offered that service.

“Following on from this I have written to the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe to ask him to review the powers of IFAC under the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2012 to allow them to analyse in detail opposition spending commitments,”

 

File image: Martin Heydon/RollingNews

