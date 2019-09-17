Listen Live Logo

Kildare Woman Shortlisted For Teachers Inspire Award.

09/17/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A Kildare woman has been has been named on the shortlist for the inaugural Teachers Inspire Ireland initiative.

Celbridge resident, Mary Daly,  taught in St. Dominic’s College, Ballyfermot.  

She was nominated by Niamh Smith, from Ballyfermot, for her impact on individual students and the wider community.

In all, 20 teachers have made the shortlist, out of over 400 nominees.

The initiative, which is focused on highlighting the enormous contribution made by teachers in Irish society, was launched by Dublin City University earlier this year

Professor Brian MacCraith, President of DCU, said: “The entries submitted to Teachers Inspire Ireland demonstrate just how significant a role teachers play in Irish life.

“We received stories about teachers dealing in an inspirational way with major societal challenges.  We received stories of teachers who have played – and continue to play – a key part in helping individuals and whole communities adapt to change."
 
A Teachers Inspire Ireland gala event will take place at The Helix, DCU, on Friday, 4th October, at which four of the shortlisted teachers – one from each province – will receive the inaugural Teachers Inspire Ireland Desmond Awards.

