Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have clashed on the budget on the first day back for the Dáil.

Fine Gael claims the main opposition party is promising everything to everyone when it comes to spending.

While Fianna Fáil says the government is being childish and trying to score political points on the budget.

Fine Gael Kildare South TD, Martin Heydon and Fianna Fáil's Michael McGrath have had a go at each other over how much they each want to spend: