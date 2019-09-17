Listen Live Logo

Kildare TD Calls On Oireachtas Committee To Inspect Conditions At The Curragh Camp.

09/17/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A Kildare TD is calling on the Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs, Trade and Defence to carry out an inspection of the conditions in the Curragh Camp.

Fianna Fáil deputy, Fiona O'Loughlin, says she has made the call as "numerous concerns about sub-standard conditions" were raised with her.

She adds that it is "not acceptable that Defence Force members were forced to endure such conditions."

Deputy O'Loughlin says she has been told of chronic damp, dry rot, over-flowing toilets and a lack of hot water in in sleeping quarters, and members having to carry out their duties in containers.

“I have asked my Party colleague and Chairperson of the Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs, Trade and Defence, Brendan Smith TD, carry out an inspection, along with all committee members, of the conditions in the Curragh Camp and indeed other barracks around the country if he deems it necessary”

 

