Listen: KCC & Peter McVerry Trust Sign Housing First Contract.

: 09/17/2019 - 17:24
Author: Ciara Plunkett
peter_mcverry_trust_logo.jpg

Kildare County Council has signed a contract with the Peter McVerry Trust, enabling the charity to implement the Housing First initiative here.

The scheme aims "to provide a person sleeping rough, or someone who has been long-term homeless, with their own secure accommodation as well as access to intensive and specialised support services."

Kill resident, Pat Doyle, is CEO of the Peter McVerry Trust, which is also engaged in a process of returning vacant properties to social housing use.

Speaking to Kfm, he says securing 20% of vacant homes in Kildare would eradicate rural homelessness in the county.

tuespetermcvt.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

