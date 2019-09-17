Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

President Higgins Says Beef Deal "Worth Building On & Supporting".

: 09/17/2019 - 17:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
michael_d_higgins_and_a_horse_the_ploughing_19_09_17_rolling_news.jpg

President Michael D. Higgins says the beef deal agreed on Sunday is "well worth building on and supporting".

Speaking at the Ploughing Championships in Co. Carlow, President Higgins insisted rural farmers need "transparency, protection and a fair system", and called on people to reflect on the challenges facing farming.

As blockades by beef farmers outside meat factories continue, the President said the deal, reached after over 30 hours of talks between Meat Industry Ireland and six farming organisations, was an "achievement in itself".

President Higgins says it gives a basis to go forward:

 

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!