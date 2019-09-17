President Higgins Says Beef Deal "Worth Building On & Supporting".

President Michael D. Higgins says the beef deal agreed on Sunday is "well worth building on and supporting".

Speaking at the Ploughing Championships in Co. Carlow, President Higgins insisted rural farmers need "transparency, protection and a fair system", and called on people to reflect on the challenges facing farming.

As blockades by beef farmers outside meat factories continue, the President said the deal, reached after over 30 hours of talks between Meat Industry Ireland and six farming organisations, was an "achievement in itself".

President Higgins says it gives a basis to go forward:

