FF Leader Accuses Govt. Of Attempting To Demonise The Data Protection Commissioner.

: 09/17/2019 - 17:46
Author: Ciara Plunkett
micheal_martin_09_05_19_rollingnews.jpg

The government has been accused of attempting to demonize the Data Protection Commissioner.

The Department of Social Protection will this afternoon publish a report from the Commissioner that says the PSC card is in breach of the law.

Commissioner Helen Dixon ruled the state must delete data held on more than 3 million citizens because there is no basis in law for holding on to it.

The government is challenging the decision, and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin believes that's the wrong approach:
 

 

File image: Micheál Martin/RollingNews

