Closure Of Halverstown crossroads to Floods Crossroads, Extended Until November.

: 09/17/2020 - 08:13
Author: Ciara Noble
The closure of Halverstown Crossroads, to Floods Crossroads, has been extended to the end of November.

Kildare County Council says it is in place between the crosses, from the junction with Carragh Road, at Halverstown Crossroads, to it's junction with Rathangan Road, at Floods Crossroads.

The extension to the closure begins on September 30th.

It's required to facilitate continued bridge repair works.

Alternative Routes:

Eastbound vehicles travelling on the R409 from Carragh and from L2006-1 Osberstown will be directed along the R409 to the Naas ring road (circa 1.3km). They will then be directed along the ring road to the L2030 Rathangan Road (circa 1.1km) and along the L2030 to Floods Cross at the L2006-2 junction with the L2030 (circa 1.8km).

Eastbound traffic on the L2030 from Rathangan will be directed along the L2030 from Floods Cross to the Naas ring road (circa 1.8km). They will then be directed along the ring road to the R409 Carragh Road (circa 1.1km) and along the R409 Carragh Road to Halverstown Cross at the L2006-2 junction with the R409 (circa 1.3km).

 

