KCC Consultants Complete Hydrology Analysis, Following Persistent Flooding In Newbridge Housing Estates.

: 09/17/2020 - 08:14
Author: Ciara Noble
kcc_logo_badge.jpeg

Kildare County Council consultants have completed a hydrology analysis, following chronic and persistent flooding in Newbridge housing estates.

KCC says completion of "minor works" could divert excess rainwater from Walshestown Park, into Belmont Green.

The surface water for Walshestown Park is currently outfalling to this open ditch.

The emergency overflow works that was completed last Winter is working well and the Council are still monitoring both estates during heavy and prolonged rainfall.

KCC have approved the draft tender documents and the tender documents are to be issued to the contractors on the Council framework this week.

 It could be early to mid-October before a contractor is appointed.

