Decision Due On Roadstone Application For Permission To Import 8 Million Tonnes Of Inert Material, On Site At Redbog.

A decision is due to issue today, on Roadstone's application for permission to import of 8 million tonnes of inert material, on to it's site at Redbog.

In it's application, it says the materials will be "principally soil and stone generated by construction and development projects".

The firm also wants to establish and operate "an inert soil waste recovery facility to provide for the recovery through backfilling, of natural inert soil and stone waste, at a maximum rate of 500,000 tonnes per annum".

Roadstone is seeking permission for up to 30 years.

Kildare planners are scheduled to issue a determination later.

The development description is as follows:

"backfilling a sand and gravel pit to its original ground level using approximately 8,225,000 tonnes of imported natural inert waste materials, principally soil and stone generated by construction and development projects; Establishment and operation of an inert soil waste recovery facility to provide for the recovery through backfilling, of natural inert soil and stone waste, at a maximum rate of 500,000 tonnes per annum; Installation of site infrastructure adjacent to the pit, including a weighbridge, a shared site/weighbridge office, staff welfare facilities, a paved refueling area with hydrocarbon interceptor and equipment/sample storage facilities. Construction of a portal frame structure for a waste inspection and quarantine facility; Construction of an access ramp parallel to the southern pit face; Use of an existing internal haul road across Roadstone lands to the south (through Doran’s Pit, Co. Wicklow), between a junction with the N81 National Secondary Road and the pit; Widening of the access road into Redbog pit to provide a separate access to third party lands and the erection of a security barrier and dividing palisade fence to restrict access to the recovery facility; Progressive restoration of the backfilled landform to long-term grassland/agricultural use and installation of long term drainage/soakaway trenches. Planning permission is sought for period of up to 30 years. The proposed development requires a waste licence from the Environmental Protection Agency. An Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) will be submitted to the Planning Authority in connection with the application

Development Address:

Redbog,Rathmore,Co. Kildare."