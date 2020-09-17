Thursday Morning Sport: Golf's US Open Begins In New York Later; Shamrock Rovers To Face AC Milan In Europa League Tonight.

Local GAA results,

Haven Hire Senior Hurling Championship

Naas 4-19 Confey 0-12

Clane 3-13 Leixlip 0-12

Celbridge 2-19 Coill Dubh 0-10

Haven Hire Intermediate Hurling Championship

Moorefield 4-14 Kilcock 2-12

Haven Hire Junior Hurling Championship

Sarsfields 3-15 Ros Glas 0-8

Joe Fox Tool and Plant Hire Reserve D Championship

Carbury 5-14 Sarsfields 1-12

Manguard Plus Minor Football D Championship

Confey 5-8 Abbey Rangers 2-10

St. Kevin’s 2-9 Celbridge 1-8

Milltown 1-18 St. Vincent’s 3-11

Ellistown 0-8 Athgarvan 0-7

Semi-Finalists: Milltown & Athgarvan

Quarter-Finalists: Ellistown, Confey, Celbridge & St. Kevins

Golf

The second major of the year, the US Open, gets underway in New York today.

2019 amateur champion James Sugrue plays alongside Lee Westwood and Bubba Watson today.

They tee off just before 6pm, Irish time.

Rory McIlroy goes out just after 1pm with Adam Scott and Justin Rose.

Graeme McDowell's also among the earlier starters at Winged Foot, playing today with Lucas Glover and Matt Kuchar.

Shane Lowry's out just after 6 in the company of US Amateur champion Andy Ogletree and Gary Woodland.

Cycling

Sam Bennett takes a 47-point lead in the green jersey race, into today's 18th stage of the Tour de France.

Primoz Roglic wears the overall leader's yellow jersey, with a 57-second advantage over Tadej Pogacar.

Soccer

AC Milan will face their first competitive fixture of the season against Shamrock Rovers, in a Europa League second qualifying round tie tonight.

Kick off at Tallaght Stadium is at 7pm.

Dundalk are in action at the same stage of the competition against Inter d'Escaldes in Andorra, from 6.30pm.

There were two Premier League casualties in the League Cup last night.

Southampton were beaten at home by Brentford 2-nil, while Leeds United also lost going out of the competition on penalties to Hull City.

Elsewhere, Former Spurs captain Michael Dawson would love to see Gareth Bale return to the North London club.

The Welsh midfielder is reportedly close to agreeing a deal to return to Tottenham on loan from Real Madrid.

Dawson says the Premier League would be better for having Bale back in it:

Racing

There's a seven-race card at Tramore this afternoon with the first going to post at 1pm.

At Naas, an eight-race card gets underway at 2.45pm.