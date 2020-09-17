K Drive

There May Be Overnight Water Disruption In Large Parts Of Maynooth.

09/17/2020 - 15:06
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There may be overnight water supply disruption in large parts of Maynooth.

Irish Water is conducting a water conservation project.

It could impact Kingsbry, Straffan Wood, Carton Court, Greenfield Drive, Maynooth Park, Straffan Road, Barberstown, Church View, Straffan Village, Liffey Bridge, Waterstown, Clane, Celbridge Road, Old Greenfield, Silken Vale and Main Street.

Works begin at 11.30pm and finish at 3am

It could take up to three hours for the system to refill and for normal supply to resume, after that.

 

