Listen: Signifcant Works Required For Monasterevin School Streets Programme.

: 09/17/2020 - 15:15
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Significant works are required to implement the school streets pilot programme in Monasterevin.

Drogheda Street in the town, along with Mount Hawkins Street in Athy, have been selected.

70 people responded to the public consultation on the programmes

The scheme enables temporary closures to a street or road on which a school is located to ensure school-goers can travel to and from school "using a more sustainable mode of transport

Fine Gael Cllr., Kevin Duffy:

Cllr. Duffy joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

