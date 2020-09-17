Listen: Dept Of Health Silent On Calls For Inquiry In To Covid 19 Deaths At Nursing Homes.

The Department of Health has remained silent on calls for an inquiry in to the deaths of people in nursing homes from Covid 19.

By mid-July, covid-19 deaths in nursing homes represented more than half of total deaths from the virus in the Republic.

There are 39 'open clusters' of the virus in nursing homes

Representatives of the Dept. appeared before the Oireachtas Special Committee on Covid 19 yesterday.

PBP Deputy, Bríd Smith, is a member of the Committee and says the Dept. deflected the question.

Deputy Smith joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus.