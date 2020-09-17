Across The Years

Paul Power

Listen: Kildare Travel Expert Says Green List Changes Likely To Cause Confusion.

09/17/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A Kildare travel expert says changes to the travel Green list announced today are likely to lead to more confusion.

From Monday people can travel to Cyprus, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

Anyone arriving here from those countries will not have to restrict movements.

However, a number of countries have been removed from the list, including Italy and Greece.

Editor of Air and Travel Magazine, Straffan's Eoghan Corry, says people planning to travel to those countries in the coming days face an uncertain time:

Stock image: Shutterstock

