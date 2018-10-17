Listen: Minister For Justice Apologises To Sgt. Maurice McCabe.

Nite Trax

: 10/17/2018 - 15:45
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has apologised to Garda whistleblower Sergeant Maurice McCabe.

Last week the Charleton Report said Sgt McCabe was a genuine person who at all times has had the interests of the people of Ireland uppermost in his mind.

Minister Flanagan said Sgt McCabe deserves an apology for what he and his family have had to endure over the last decade.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has also been in touch with Sgt McCabe.

Mr Flanagan apologised to Maurice McCabe in the Dáil earlier:

