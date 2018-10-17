Nite Trax

12am - 1am

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Canada Is Now The World's Largest Legal Marijuana Marketplace.

: 10/17/2018 - 16:03
Author: Ciara Plunkett
canada_1.jpg

Canada has become the largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace.

People queued up overnight to take advantage of the new rules.

The country will also pardon all those with convictions for possessing up to 30 grams - as long as they've finished their sentence.
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!