KCC Says No Specific Instruction On Lobbyist Registration Has Issued From SIPO.

Kildare County Council says it has been advised" that no specific instruction has issued to councils" requesting that they make an effort to ensure that lobbyists are registered.

KCC was responding to a question by Ind. Cllr., Fiona McLoughlin Healy.

She indicated that a request by the Standards in Public Office Commission which relates to "people and companies (identity will be supplied) who have failed to register their lobbying of Municipal District councillors and officials."

The Regulation of Lobbying legislation is designed to provide information to the public about who is lobbying whom about what.

The council says "it is the lobbyist’s obligation to register. " but that it "continues to carry out its obligations in relation to implementation of the Regulation of Lobbying Act"

KCC's response, in full:

"Following contact with the Lobbying Regulation Unit in the Standards in Public Office Commission, we have been advised that no specific instruction has issued to councils requesting that councils make an effort to ensure that lobbyists register with www.lobbying.ie and have again confirmed that it is the lobbyist’s obligation to register. However, this council continues to carry out its obligations in relation to implementation of the Regulation of Lobbying Act, by adhering to guidelines as set down by the Lobbying Regulation Unit namely: - Guidance for Designated Public Officials and Guidance for Local Authority members."