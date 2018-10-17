Nite Trax

12am - 1am

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

KCC Says No Specific Instruction On Lobbyist Registration Has Issued From SIPO.

: 10/17/2018 - 16:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kildare_county_council_logo.jpg

Kildare County Council says it has been advised" that no specific instruction has issued to councils" requesting that they make an effort to ensure that lobbyists are registered.

KCC was responding to a question by Ind. Cllr., Fiona McLoughlin Healy.

She indicated that a request by the Standards in Public Office Commission which relates to "people and companies (identity will be supplied) who have failed to register their lobbying of Municipal District councillors and officials."

The Regulation of Lobbying legislation is designed to provide information to the public about who is lobbying whom about what.

The council says "it is the lobbyist’s obligation to register. "  but that it "continues to carry out its obligations in relation to implementation of the Regulation of Lobbying Act"

KCC's response, in full:
"Following contact with the Lobbying Regulation Unit in the Standards in Public Office Commission, we have been advised that no specific instruction has issued to councils requesting that councils make an effort to ensure that lobbyists register with www.lobbying.ie and have again confirmed that it is the lobbyist’s obligation to register. However, this council continues to carry out its obligations in relation to implementation of the Regulation of Lobbying Act, by adhering to guidelines as set down by the Lobbying Regulation Unit namely: - Guidance for Designated Public Officials and Guidance for Local Authority members."

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!