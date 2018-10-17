Terms Of Reference Of National Broadband Plan Procurement Review Published.

Nite Trax

: 10/17/2018 - 17:35
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The terms of reference for the review of the procurement process for the National Broadband Plan have been published. 

Independent consultant Peter Smyth has been asked to consider any implications of the meetings between the former Communications Minister and representative of the remaining tendering consortium. 

The report must also allow the government to assess whether or not the integrity of the process has been undermined by the meetings. 

Peter Smyth will also take account of his ongoing work as Process Auditor and his knowledge of the procurement process to date. 

His report is due to be submitted to the Taoiseach and Communications Minister within 3 weeks. 

