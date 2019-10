A former senior IRA member has been found not guilty of soliciting the murder Jean McConville over 40 years ago.

The mother of 10 was taken from her home in West Belfast in 1972, she was shot and secretly buried.

Today Ivor Bell was cleared by Belfast Crown Court of soliciting her killing.

The case against Mr Bell was based on an alleged admission to the Boston College oral history project on the Troubles.

But the judge ruled that the tapes were unreliable.

File image: Belfast Crown Court.