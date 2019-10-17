Listen: Govt. Urged To Allow Asylum Seekers To Work Earlier.

The government is being urged to allow asylum-seekers to work as soon as they arrive in Ireland.

They currently have to wait nine months before they can apply for permission to access the labour market.

According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act, 4,400 people have applied since the law was introduced in June 2018 - but a nearly a third of them have been turned down.

The Department of Justice says about 300 people applied too early.

But Lucky Khambule, from the Movement of Asylum-Seekers in Ireland, is calling for the state to scrap the nine-month rule.