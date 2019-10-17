K Drive

Listen: Junior Ag. Minister Calls On Farmers To Allow Beef Taskforce To Convene.

10/17/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Junior Agriculture Minister is appealing to angry farmers to allow the Beef Market Taskforce to begin its work.

Its first meeting was to due take place on Monday, but was called off after scuffles outside the Department of Agriculture.

The taskforce was set up after weeks of protests outside meat factories, as farmers called for higher prices for their animals.

In the Dáil this afternoon, Minister of State Andrew Doyle was unable to say when the taskforce would resume.

