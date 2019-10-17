Secure Bike Locking System Installed In Naas.

A secure public bike-locking system has been installed in Naas.

Kildare County Council reports that 368 bicycles were stolen across the county in the 18 months to June of last year.

The twelve-unit 'Cyc-Lok' system will provide cyclists with a more secure locking area for their bicycles.

The units are located at Abbey Street in Naas where users can book on a short or extended term basis by using the 'Cyc-Lok' app.

Michael Dunne, and Director Louise Murphy of Cyc-Lok, Naas, with Co. Kildare Mayor, Suzanne Doyle; KCC Executive Engineer Diarmuid Donohue and Road Safety and Cycling Officer Declan Keogh launching the new Cyc-Lok facility, Abbey St. Car-park, Naas, Monday, 14th October 2019.