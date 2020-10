Tusla spent over 15.2 million euro on legal fees in the first six months of this year.

That's almost 800,000 euro more than expected, according to a new report by the Child and Family Agency.

In total, Tusla overspent its budget by 8.5 million euro in the first half of the year - largely due to residential and foster care costs.

Sinn Féin's spokesperson for children, Kathleen Funchion, says the legal fees are far too high: