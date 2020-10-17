Saturday Night Party

Listen: The Irish Medical Organisation Is Urging People To Fully Comply With Covid 19 Restrictions

: 17/10/2020 - 11:28
Author: Ciarán Halpin
The Irish Medical Organisation is urging people to fully comply with Covid 19 restrictions.

It's concerned that many people who are close contacts of a case aren't self-isolating for 14 days.

Chair of the IMO's GP Committee Dr Denis McCauley even if you get a negative test you have to self-isolate:

 

