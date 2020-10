Multiple European countries are reporting record daily totals of Covid-19 cases.

In Italy, the figure has exceeded 10,000 for the first time, while Germany's also announced it's new record of over 7,300 yesterday.

A four week night time curfew is now in place in France, following a surge in cases there too.

Political Editor at Euronews Darren McCaffrey says the French health system is approaching breaking point: