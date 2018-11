Sinn Féin need to take their seats in Westminster to help get approval for a Brexit deal, according to the Tánaiste.

Minister Simon Coveney warned the deal may only be approved by a small margin and every vote will count.

The Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said they won't be riding to the rescue in the House of Commons and defended their abstentionist policy.

Simon Coveney thinks that's a mistake