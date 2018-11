Friends and family will gather at Dublin Airport this afternoon as more than 200 Irish troops return home from a six month deployment in South Lebanon.

The 112th Infantry Battalion has been serving with the UN over the Summer, with troops drawn from 29 counties across Ireland, including Kildare.

Speaking last night from their army base in Lebanon, Captain Sean Maguire - said there are a number of new dads among the deployment, who are looking forward to a very special home-coming