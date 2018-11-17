Listen Live Logo

KCC Called Upon To Ask Irish Water To Complete The Upgrade Of The Ballyroe Group Water Scheme.

11/17/2018
Author: Eoin Beatty
Kildare County Council are being called to ask Irish Water to complete the upgrade of the Ballyroe group water scheme with the Government funding granted previously for the scheme.

The motion proposed by Fine Gael Councillor Ivan Keatley will be disccused at a meeting on Monday.

