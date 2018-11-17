The Irish Music Scene

KCC Being Called Upon To Look At Procuring Biodegradable Dog Litter Bags For Use In The Naas MD.

: 11/17/2018 - 11:32
Author: Eoin Beatty
dog_litter_sign.jpg

Kildare County council is being called upon to look at procuring biodegradable dog litter bags to be used in the Naas Municipal District.

The motion proposed by Fianna Fail Councillor Carmel Kelly will be discussed at the Naas MD meeting on Tuesday.

 

