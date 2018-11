Since inception in 2010, a total of 19,224 residential units located in the Republic of Ireland have been sold by NAMA debtors and receivers.

These residential units were owned by NAMA debtors and the sales proceeds were used to repay associated debt.

The figures include both completed and partially completed units, as well as over 8,000 new houses or apartments delivered through NAMA funding.

In total, from 2010-10-18, 864 of these units were sold in County Kildare.