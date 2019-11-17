Classic Hits Sunday

Calls For KCC To Develop The Fitzgerald Family Historical Trail In The Athy MD.

: 11/17/2019 - 10:53
Author: Eoin Beatty
There are calls for Kildare County Council to develop the Fitzgerald Family Historical trail in the Athy Municipal District.

The motion has been proposed by Fianna Fail Cllr. Brian Dooley.

It will be discussed at the next meeting of the Athy MD which takes place on Monday morning.

