Two Naas Councillors Proposing Motions At The Next MD Meeting In Relation To Lighting In The Town.

: 11/17/2019 - 11:38
Author: Eoin Beatty
street_light_dusk_2.jpeg

 

Two Naas Councillors are proposing motions at the next Municipal District meeting in relation to lighting in the town.

Fine Gael Cllr. Evie Sammon wants the Naas Municipal District to write to the ESB and ask them to expedite the repairs and re-supplies service to the lights at the lakes in Naas.

Meanwhile, Social Democrats Cllr. Bill Clear is calling on the council to replace the public lighting in Monread Park and at the lakes with new LED type lights for the safety of people using the parks at night and reduce anti-social activity.

The motions will be discussed at the MD meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

