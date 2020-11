A contraband "click and collect" service has been uncovered at Mountjoy Prison in Dublin.

Around 10 thousand tablets, cocaine, alcohol and up to 30 mobile phones have been seized at the jail.

Niall Colbert reports:

A man has been arrested in connection with the seizure.

The man, who is in his 40s, is being questioned at Mountjoy Garda Station.

Gardai say their investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

File image: RollingNews