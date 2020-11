Interest in cycling is up by a third across the country since the start of the pandemic.

Google trends in Ireland show driving is still the most popular way to get around though.

Coffee shops tend to be busiest on Saturday at midday, while supermarkets are busiest between 1 and 2pm on Saturday afternoons.

Search interest in take-aways has soared throughout the year.

As for what people are eating, Chinese is the most-searched for food followed by Indian, Kebabs and Italian.